WINNIPEG -- A virologist is warning Winnipeggers about the current upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, an infectious disease expert with the University of Manitoba, said the recent spike of cases in Winnipeg is worrisome.

He noted that given Winnipeg’s population, the city’s case-rate is comparable to major hot spots like Toronto.

“It’s actually a pretty big increase,” Kindrachuk said, “I think we need now to say, ‘Okay what are we willing to do on an individual standpoint?’

“Already, we are willing to wear masks and obviously try to distance, but are we willing to cut down on some of the things we are doing when we are in close proximity to people.”

Kindrachuk said in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, it will largely come down to the choices of Winnipeggers, and whether they will cut back on activities such as dining indoors, going to pubs, and working out at gyms and fitness centres.