Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew made a campaign-style announcement on climate change Friday.

Kinew said if elected Premier, he would commit to reducing carbon emissions in Manitoba by 45 per cent of 2010 levels by 2030 with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The NDP leader said he would achieve the targets by pricing pollution through a carbon tax or a cap and trade system. Kinew said the plan would see the province's biggest polluters pay "while keeping life affordable for regular families."

Under Kinew's plan, Manitoba Hydro would play a role in reducing emissions from home heating while supporting geothermal energy.

Kinew said he'd also end oil and gas subsidies.

Premier Brian Pallister has said an election is coming this year, before the fixed date in October 2020.