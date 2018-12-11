With streaming services and ad skipping options available, commercials can't afford to be boring. And the Winnipeg Art Gallery has proof of that.

It's set to showcase some of this year's funniest and most entertaining TV commercials: the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The collection features nearly two hours of commercials, but not just any ads – these ones are the best of the best, and they could be for virtually any kind of product.

Judges picked which commercials to honor from more than 35 thousand entries from 94 countries around the world.

No topic is off limits; no idea too crazy for an ad.

One spot featured in the collection imagines a world where our apps suddenly disappeared. Spoiler alert – everyone goes crazy! And the WAG is sure you'll be crazy for this exhibit.

"Some of them you'll like; some of them you won't," said Catherine Maksymiuk from the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

"You'll recognize some of the people in the ads, and some of them will be completely obscure. So in that way it's a really fascinating window to the world."

That window opens on Thursday Dec. 13. But don't wait too long to see it.

Just like commercials on TV, the exhibit will fade to black after Saturday, Dec. 29. Tickets for the 2018 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity are $15. They can be purchased through the Winnipeg Art Gallery website.