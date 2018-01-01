A burst pipe at Augustine United Church isn’t going to stop 1JustCityInc from hosting a warm sleep for Winnipeg’s most vulnerable.

Around 9:20 a.m., the organization said they received a call that pipes had burst at the church resulting in no heat and radiators to erupt.

Within an hour of finding out, two other churches stepped up offering to host.

Crescent Fort Rouge United Church and Young United Church in Crossways Common have offered to temporarily host Just a Warm Sleep to Winnipeg’s most vulnerable.

Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud a spokesperson for 1JustCityInc said this is the second year they were hoting Just a Warm Sleep offering people a safe and warm place to go on cold winter nights.

“Last year we were able to host 15, this year we are hoping to be higher than that and host 20 to 25.”

The program runs during the colder months on nights when temperatures are set to hit below minus 10.

Intake will start at 10 p.m. at Crossways in Common located at 222 Furby Street.