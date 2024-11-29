Water main break causing Friday morning traffic delays in Winnipeg

Winnipeg drivers are being warned of traffic delays on Friday morning due to a water main break.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the incident is on McPhillips Street near Logan Avenue. Images from the scene show the streets flooded with water.

City crews are working to isolate the leak and expect repairs to be finished at some point this weekend.

The city noted that the repair requires a lane closure on eastbound Logan Avenue at Weston Street. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents in the area of the water main break may notice discoloured water. The city recommends not using discoloured water for drinking, preparing food or laundry.

To check if the discoloured water has passed, you can turn on the cold-water bathtub tap and let the water run for a few minutes. After this, you can catch the water in a light-coloured cup. If the water isn’t clear, turn off the tap, wait 30 minutes, and try again.

Discoloured water typically doesn’t last long. If the water still isn’t clear after two to three hours, contact 311.