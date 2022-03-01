Water main break causing traffic delays on Pembina Highway

Morning commuters should expect delays on the Pembina Highway on Tuesday due to a water main break.

According to Winnipeg’s Traffic Management Centre (TMC), the water main break at Pembina and Nesbitt is affecting northbound and southbound Pembina.

Winnipeg TMC notes the northbound median and middle lanes are open, and the southbound median lane is open.

All stalled vehicles have been cleared, but pooling water remains an issue.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more details.