'We are desperate': Animal Food Bank receives record number of requests
The need for pet food is at an all-time high, according to the Animal Food Bank, which is seeing record demand during the start of 2022.
The Animal Food Bank currently supplies animal food to people in two provinces, Manitoba and B.C., with the goal of ending food insecurity for pets.
Nicole Frey, the food bank's founder, said it's received an influx of requests since reopening after a short holiday break.
"We reopened on Jan. 8, and we have 112 requests in our queue as of this morning," said Frey. "So we normally on a busy month we see 250 to 300 requests. So if this keeps up, we're on track for 450 requests this month, which is our record, and I can only assume it is part and parcel for Omicron and just what we're seeing in the economy and society and lockdowns."
The recent two-week break is the first time the organization has closed since opening in 2019. Frey said it was well deserved, as last year was the organization's busiest.
"So what we saw in the year before is an increase in demand."
Frey said the demand rose and fell as government benefits were doled out and increased again during the holiday season.
On top of pressure from the pandemic, the Animal Food Bank also helped with several natural disasters in 2021.
"I think in the first 48 hours of the fires, we had sent 3500 pounds of food, and it was just scrambling to try and get all over the province to evacuation centers and organizations that were helping service pets," said Frey in reference to the B.C. wildfires last summer.
"Then floods hit, and it was 100 times worse. It was crazy because we had supply chain issues as well, and the highways were cut off, and we ended up sending about 10,000 pounds of food in 10 days out of Alberta actually."
The food bank's year-end report showed a 30 per cent increase in requests for its services, going from 2,200 requests in 2020 to 3,200 in 2021.
According to the report, the Animal Food Banks gave 63,270 meals to dogs and 152,990 meals to cats in 2021.
Frey said the food bank is looking for donations to meet the high demand.
"We are desperate for dry cat food right now," she said. "You'll see in our stats that we see far more many meals to cats than we do dogs in Winnipeg, and so we're always, always, always in need of I need of dry cat food."
Frey said the organization is also looking for people to donate their time and gas as delivery drivers.
"We can only deliver as fast as our drivers can pick up and take to our clients, and so with 112 requests coming in within the last seven days, we are desperate for drivers."
Moving forward into 2022, Frey said she is hoping the demand starts to level off and the food bank can start working on other projects.
"We have so many other initiatives that are waiting to be promoted or to take it off the ground. We want to look at sponsoring pets for low-income kids. We want to look at welfare clinics where we vet and do heartworm tests and things like that."
More information on donations and volunteering can be found on the organization's website.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers is now in effect
Industry experts and leaders remain concerned about the country's supply chain as the federal government's new vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers comes into effect.
DEVELOPING | B.C. tsunami advisory lifted for some areas after underwater volcano erupts in Tonga
A tsunami advisory that was issued for parts of the B.C. coast, after an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, has been partially lifted.
Alexa McDonough, political trailblazer and former NDP leader, dies at 77
Former federal NDP leader Alexa McDonough, a political trailblazer who paved the way for women in politics, died Saturday in Halifax at the age of 77.
Russia-Ukraine tensions: What should Canada do?
Canada can and should be more engaged in de-escalation efforts at the Ukraine border where Russia is amassing troops but must focus on its diplomatic strengths, says national security experts.
These are the most in-demand skills for Canadian job-seekers
As the job market continues to evolve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report suggests that employers are looking for candidates with skills that weren't as relevant prior to 2020, including virtual customer service experience and skills in safety management.
Expect more worrisome variants after Omicron, scientists say
Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that Omicron's whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.
Celine Dion cancels North American tour dates over health issue
Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining shows in the North American leg of her 'Courage World Tour' as she continues to recover from a recent health issue.
FBI assisting in hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas
The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.
Big winter storm headed towards Ontario could dump 40 cm of snow in some areas
A significant winter storm is headed to Ontario that could dump up to 40 centimetres of snow in some regions and cause treacherous driving conditions.
Regina
-
'Fill the gap': Sask. student creates tool to track rapid test results, account for unreported COVID-19 cases
Saskatchewan’s recorded COVID-19 cases only reflect the positive results confirmed through a PCR test. However, one epidemiologist says this practice leaves too many cases unreported.
-
Active COVID-19 cases nearly reach 11K in Sask., 1,114 new cases
Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan reached 10,923, as the province reported 1,114 new cases for Saturday.
-
RCMP searching for Sask. man and 7-year-old daughter
RCMP is requesting assistance locating a Saskatchewan man and his seven-year-old daughter.
Saskatoon
-
GoFundMe page raises more than $25K for Sask. boy with rare genetic condition
A Martensville family is getting support from the community as their 15 month old son battles a rare genetic condition.
-
Active COVID-19 cases nearly reach 11K in Sask., 1,114 new cases
Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan reached 10,923, as the province reported 1,114 new cases for Saturday.
-
Appointment of Sask Party member to SHA leadership position draws criticism
The appointment of a Saskatchewan Party member to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Executive Leadership team is drawing criticism.
Northern Ontario
-
Matheson girl donates hair to charity on her Birthday
A few days shy of her thirteenth birthday, Mia Therrien from Matheson is doing something big with her hair.
-
Sudbury MMA making most of virtual learning
Sudbury MMA has been training hundreds of students for the past several years in New Sudbury on mixed martial arts. But since the onset of the pandemic, they've made a push towards virtual and the students are embracing it.
-
Soya still going strong after ten years
As the temperature outside plunged below 20 Celsius on Saturday, volunteers with 'Save Our Young Adults' - or SOYA - were busy preparing hot coffee and lunches for the Sault Ste. Marie's vulnerable population.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations up 96 per cent over the past 2 weeks
There are now 822 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 230 from a week ago, and 403 from two weeks ago, or a jump of more than 96 per cent in the last two weeks.
-
Alberta prioritizes oil sands' carbon storage hub, energy minister says
The government of Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing province, plans to move forward 'very, very quickly' on its next carbon sequestration hub in the Cold Lake region that will serve oil sands producers, Energy Minister Sonya Savage says.
-
Staffing shortages temporarily close 3 Edmonton DynaLife labs
Three patient care centre medical laboratories administered by DynaLife will temporarily shut down due to COVID-19-related 'localized staff shortages.'
Toronto
-
Big winter storm headed towards Ontario could dump 40 cm of snow in some areas
A significant winter storm is headed to Ontario that could dump up to 40 centimetres of snow in some regions and cause treacherous driving conditions.
-
Ontario woman gets surgery date after having life-saving cancer procedure postponed repeatedly due to COVID-19
A 30-year-old Ontario woman whose cancer surgery was postponed multiple times because of COVID-19 has secured a new date for her procedure.
-
Ontario hits record with nearly 4,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario has set another record for the highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Calgary
-
'Vaccine is the way': Some Alberta truckers say the solution to the mandate issue is simple
Alberta's transportation minister says she is watching the unfolding situation involving the vaccine mandate for Canadian and U.S. truckers that could cause problems in the industry.
-
Calgary greenhouse to be built this spring expects to provide thousands of pounds of fresh food year-round
The city of Calgary has a short growing season with its unpredictable climate, but a new year-round greenhouse being built this spring hopes to change that with a community-based food system.
-
Lethbridge woman faces charges after bag of cash stolen from vehicle
Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a 41-year-old woman in connection with the theft of $12,000 in cash left inside a vehicle this week.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports massive increase of almost 100 COVID-19 deaths
Quebec reported Saturday that 96 more people have died due to COVID-19 and hospitalizations for novel coronavirus treatment rose by 110.
-
Montreal 74-year-old who froze to death this week lived for years in solitary camp in NDG woods
The man who died of hypothermia in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood Monday evening had lived in the same spot, outdoors, for about a decade, says one of his neighbours. The man’s name was Michael, said John Symon, who met him at his cave-like structure in the wooded escarpment called Falaise St-Jacques.
-
Alberta-based legal centre to challenge Quebec vaccination tax in court
A Calgary-based constitutional freedom organization said this week that it will challenge Quebec's proposed vaccine tax in court.
Ottawa
-
What we know about the victims of the Eastway Tank blast
Family members of some of the victims of Thursday's deadly explosion at a tanker truck facility on Merivale Road are mourning the loss of their loved ones.
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | Winter storm could dump 25 to 40 cm of snow on Ottawa Monday
"We are confident that there is going to be a significant snowfall," Environment Canada operational meteorologist Daniel Liota said as a major storm approached Ottawa.
-
Six more COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa reported Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says six more people have died due to COVID-19 in Ottawa and hospitalizations are on the rise.
Atlantic
-
“We need people desperately”: Long-term care resident; advocate call for urgent solution to staffing shortages
Vicky Levack relies on a wheelchair to get around and has lived in long-term care for the past decade. She recently learned four residents at her facility, Aborstone Enhanced Care, have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
New Brunswick enters Level 3 of COVID-19 winter plan, 113 people in hospital, one additional death reported
According to public health officials, 113 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 12 of whom are in intensive care.
-
Alexa McDonough, political trailblazer and former NDP leader, dies at 77
Former federal NDP leader Alexa McDonough, a political trailblazer who paved the way for women in politics, died Saturday in Halifax at the age of 77.
Kitchener
-
Pharmacists concerned about safety after multiple armed robberies in Waterloo Region
Safety is a concern at three local pharmacies, as police investigate a string of armed robberies in the Region.
-
Police investigate armed robbery in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Cambridge on Saturday.
-
Kitchener Rangers fans create unique signs to support the team
While COVID-19 restrictions force the Kitchener Rangers to play in front of empty seats, the club has offered fans another way to cheer on their favourite team.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. tsunami advisory lifted for some areas after underwater volcano erupts in Tonga
A tsunami advisory that was issued for parts of the B.C. coast, after an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, has been partially lifted.
-
More than half of Canadians think there’s no way to avoid Omicron infection, says poll
More than half of Canadians think they’re doomed to get sick with COVID-19 as the Omicron variant spreads across the country, according to a poll from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Quesnel man charged with murder in disappearance of Indigenous woman
A Quesnel, B.C., man has been charged with murder and indignity to human remains in connection to the disappearance of missing Indigenous woman Carmelita Abraham.
Vancouver Island
-
3 COVID-19 outbreaks over, 5 more declared on Vancouver Island, health authority says
Three COVID-19 outbreaks in health-care facilities on Vancouver Island are now over, but five new ones have been declared, Island Health says.
-
Vancouver Island tsunami advisory lifted after volcanic eruption near Tonga
The District of Tofino closed all of its beaches and officials up and down Vancouver Island's west coast warned people to stay away from the water amid a tsunami advisory on Saturday.
-
B.C. son helps mom replace cherished memories after toonie collection stolen
After a fire destroyed most of the pictures showing her children’s past, Mandy Lamarche discovered she could recall their priceless moments together through coin collecting. When her collection was stolen, her son