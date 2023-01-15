'We just want to hold them responsible': Car rally calls for change to Iranian regime

Winnipeg's Iranian community continues to protest the actions of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), demanding that Western nations take action to force a regime change in the troubled Middle Eastern country.

Saturday's car rally was just the latest in a series of demonstrations across Winnipeg over the last few months. Software engineer Mohammed Ashfar attended to show support for protestors in Iran who are being punished for speaking out.

"We are organizing this car rally in Winnipeg to show solidarity with out brothers and sisters in Iran," said Ashfar. "The people of Iran are demanding a regime change - to turn from peaceful protestors to a full on revolution."

Rally organizers are supporting a plan to ask European Parliament on Monday to classify the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

"This is the organization that is basically the main arm of the government to crack down on protestors," said Ashfar, noting that the IRGC was also responsible for shooting down Flight PS752 three years ago, killing 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents in the crash.

"We are demanding for it to be listed as a terrorist organization," he said.

They would also like to see more sanctions laid against the Iranian government, and for its leaders to be held accountable for their actions.

The rally began Saturday afternoon at the Ikea parking lot in southwest Winnipeg. Close to 30 cars draped in Iranian flags drove together along a pre-determined route to Shaw Park downtown.

Ashfar said the main purpose of the rally was to spread the news and give people more context about what is happening in Iran. "We just want to hold them responsible, and we just want the people to ask their Member of Parliament, MLAs to listen to their demands."

He said they have held events almost every Saturday for the last three months, "We had another event last week about writing letters to the U.N., to Doctors Without Borders, Canadian Red Cross," said Ashfar, "and we will continue these efforts to make awareness, to do as much as we can."