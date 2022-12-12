'We just want you home': Family of missing drag performer concerned about his well-being

A Winnipeg man well-known in the city's drag performance community is missing.

Family and friends say they haven't heard from Kevin Tan in several days.

"Honestly, on a good day, he is a social butterfly," said Kim Guieb, Tan's sister. "I think that is where we are sort of similar."

Guieb said Tan, who's also well-known as drag performer Slaytana, last texted a friend on Wednesday.

She believes Tan was at a hospital on Thursday.

"Based on the timeline, he did actually go to a hospital, and whether he left or was discharged, I'm not sure, obviously," Guieb said.

Karlo Clarete, a friend of Tan, said he's very worried for him.

"He is unapologetically himself. He will say what is on his mind and, you know, just says the truth even if it hurts, but that's who he is and definitely one of the reasons I'm friends with him," said Clarete when asked to describe his friend.

The family has filed a missing persons report with police and is sharing a poster online, something Guieb says has garnered a lot of attention, especially in the LBTQ2S+ community.

Guieb said seeing the support is comforting.

"I've had people reaching out saying he's family, she's family, your family. We're here, just let us know if there is anything we can do," she said.

"Everybody is here to support you. Your friends are worried. Strangers are worried. We just want you home."

"It's safe to reach out to any one of us just to know you're okay. You know we are here whenever you're ready to talk to anyone of us," said Clarete.

Anyone with information on Tan's whereabouts is asked to contact police.