'We need more housing': Winnipeg mayor gives CentreVenture a mandate to build homes downtown

Bob Hnat has lived in Downtown Winnipeg for 20 years.

He says when the work day is done, the streets are pretty quiet.

“It’s a ghost town after a while, that’s why businesses are having trouble, there’s nobody here.” Said Hnat.

He’d like to see more people living here, to help those businesses, and make people feel more secure.

“You tend to be a little safer because there are more people watching, they can see things.” Said Hnat.

Now Mayor Scott Gillingham wants the city’s development wing to help boost the number of people calling Downtown home.

“We know that across Canada, and certainly in Winnipeg. We need more housing, our population continues to grow,” said Gillingham.

Scott Gillingham has a motion giving CentreVentre a fresh mandate to focus on the construction of new residential housing in Downtown, working with the city, private, and not for profit developers.

This could include market rents, affordable, and social housing.

CentreVenture could also play a role in land assembly or making surplus city properties available for housing.

The mayor says it will also help nonprofits navigate through red tape at Winnipeg City Hall.

“CentreVenture can assist the nonprofit and go through all the different departments they have to go through to get their development up and running,” said Gillingham.

To incentivize developers to build, CentreVenture may also administer tax grants, heritage funds, and money from the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.

A separate report at City Hall recommends that $25 million from the Housing Accelerator Func be used to incentivize the construction of new affordable multi-family housing with an initial focus on Downtown Chairperson Brad Zander says the new mandate is a good for CentreVenture.

“CentreVenture has a history of delivering development, housing development Downtown. Waterfront is a prime example.” said zander

The mayor also wants CentreVenture to turn its attention to reimagining Graham Avenue, once buses are no longer running there as part of transit’s route overhaul next year.

“Whether that’s mixed-use buildings with coffee shops and other commercial units on the main floor and people living above, you know a level or two of office.” said Gillingham

To anyone thinking of moving Downtown, Bob Hnat says it has its problems, but there are perks.

“You can live in the suburbs, and if you have to take the bus, your commute is that much longer.”