'We're in an exciting time': How Manitoba's educational institutions are dealing with AI-generated assignments

ChatGPT is an open-source chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022. Users can have the artificial intelligence-powered algorithm write virtually any type of document through a simple prompt. (Source: OpenAI) ChatGPT is an open-source chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022. Users can have the artificial intelligence-powered algorithm write virtually any type of document through a simple prompt. (Source: OpenAI)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island