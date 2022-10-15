'We've got a lot planned': Manitoba Moose kick off 2022-23 season

The Manitoba Moose kicked off their 2022-23 regular season Saturday with a matinee tilt against the Rockford Icehogs.

Despite the 5 - 4 overtime loss at the home opener, marketing manager Raquel Payne said the Moose are excited to be back on the ice, "We came off such high energy games last season, and we've been waiting for this moment to come back and show (the fans) that redemption mode," she said.

Payne said the team has a good mix of new young talent and older experience.

"Every year we get some new faces, and we have some veterans as well, so having that mix kind of puts up in a really good spot we get new energy, but we also have that familiarity for fans to recognize and come back and root on those guys," she said.

Payne added the team is also happy to get back to "normal" hockey after the last two years.

"We're looking forward to a full regular season of hockey, and we've got a lot planned throughout the season," she said.

The Moose are planning a number of theme nights and community games throughout the season.

They are also planning to celebrate the 60th birthday of Dancing Gabe on Jan. 29.

"Obviously people really rally together behind Dancing Gabe, everyone knows him, everyone loves him, and we love having him out, so we're excited to be able to celebrate that with him," said Payne.

A rematch with Rockford goes Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Place, puck drop is at 2 p.m.

After that, the Moose are off on their first road trip of the season to visit the Chicago Wolves Oct. 21.