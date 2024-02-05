WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Weather forces cancellation of dog races at Trappers' Festival

    Dog sled race
    Share

    The Northern Manitoba Trappers’ Festival has cancelled dog races this year due to the warm weather.

    In a statement issued last month, the festival said it is not moving ahead this year with the World Champion Dog Races, as well as the dog races normally held during the festival.

    This decision comes following consultation with The Pas Kinsmen Club – the group that helps to plan and run the races annually. According to the Kinsmen Club, there is not enough snow throughout the trail for the races to proceed.

    “Trappers' Festival is known for a world class race trail and without the minimum required snow, we cannot offer such a trail,” said Trapper’s Festival chair Lorie Stevenson in a news release.

    “We take great pride in being able to bring to the mushers a top trail and it is because of this that mushers travel, often from great distances, to compete at our races year after year. We do not want to compromise our trail quality, potentially having a negative impact on our racers.”

    The Trappers’ Festival takes place from Feb. 14 to 18 in The Pas.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News