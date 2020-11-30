WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba made website that is helping local businesses sell their goods to Manitobans is booming as the holidays approach.

Goodlocal.ca started a few weeks ago as a way to help makers and merchants struggling to connect with customers amid the pandemic.

Despite only being in operation for a week, the site had to put a pause on orders, as they were being overwhelmed.

Ibrahim Obby Khan, the co-founder of the site, said they never expected to be this busy.

"We were thinking maybe 100 orders, 200 orders a week," said Khan.

That number has already exceeded expectations as Khan said on Friday alone they had received 500 orders before they put everything on pause.

"In three weeks, we've brought in $125,000 to local businesses."

As part of the pause, Khan said they have hired 10 more people to the already nine employees. He also noted that the website is being upgraded and they have moved into a new warehouse to help handle more merchandise.

Khan said people just keep checking the website out and add stuff to their cart because everything is expected to be up and running again on Thursday.

Manitobans will be able to submit their orders and they will be sent out the following week.

Khan also is reminding people why it is important to support local businesses.

"Everything we do is local. The money stays local. It goes into local families. It goes into local homes. It's recycled in the same community. It's important to keep these stores open because without them, all we have left is Walmart and Costco, and that is no way to live in the future."