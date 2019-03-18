The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s tenth homicide of the year.

Officers were called Sunday around 7 p.m. to the 400 block of Langside Street in the city’s West End.

“When our units arrived, they located an injured male in the front. They immediately began performing CPR on the male until ambulance services arrived,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Police said he was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, where he later died.

Homicide investigators are now trying to piece together what led to the fatal assault.

It marks the city’s tenth homicide of 2019, and the sixth in March.

“It’s extremely concerning that we’ve had so many in a very short period of time and more concerning -- we don’t know why,” said Skrabek.

Since Jan. 1 eight men, one woman, and one teenage boy have been killed. The incidents happened at various locations around Winnipeg.

Police said there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason as to what’s motivating these attacks or why they’re happening so frequently.

“We’ve had very random attacks. Some that involve drugs, some that involve alcohol, some involving, you know, weapons, guns, and others that are gang on gang violence,” said Skrabek.

Community advocate Sel Burrows believes there’s one main motivating factor.

“I think it’s very clear that the meth epidemic is contributing largely to the murder rate we’re having now,” said Burrows.

He worries what will happen to the inner city neighbourhoods being impacted by these crimes.

“One of the things that happens when you have a lot of murders and serious crimes is the good people move out of those neighbourhoods, and that makes the neighbourhood even weaker,” Burrows said.

In 2011, Winnipeg saw a spike in homicides with 41. Police said since then the numbers have gone down. In 2012 there were 31, and the number dropped to 22 in 2018.

But with 10 already this year, concerns linger.

“We’re well above the pace we were at last year, but that being said, in the next six months we could see no homicides, so it’s really impossible to say,” said Skrabek.

Burrows hope the communities affected by these crimes can stand together and fight for change.

“Ninety-five per cent of people living in the inner city are wonderful, honest,” said Burrows. “They go to work, they look after their kids, but the five per cent drag us down.”

No arrests have been made yet in the two homicides that occurred over the weekend.