Featured
Wellington Crescent blaze sends one to hospital
Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 8:33PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, April 14, 2018 8:34PM CST
A fire in the 1400 block of Wellington Crescent saw one person taken to hospital Saturday.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to fire officials, crews found smoke and fire in the basement, on the second floor and eventually in the roof area.
The cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage are not known.
An investigation is ongoing.