West End BIZ gift boxes support local companies

WINNIPEG -

If you are looking for a unique gift idea this holiday season and can’t seem to decide on one thing, the West End BIZ might have a solution for you.

For the second year in a row, they are offering up holiday gift boxes filled with local delights.

“We had great success last year in the midst of the pandemic and we thought this would be a great way to have a convenient way for folks to support local and discover some new West End businesses,” said Aurora Debreuil, communications and marketing coordinator for the West End BIZ.

Forty new businesses have set up shop in the area in the last year, despite being in the middle of a pandemic. Some of them have items featured in the boxes.

They cost $50 and buyers have two options. One includes things like coffee, chocolates, and a mug while the other features soaps, preserves and some goodies from Hildegard's Bakery.

Not only are the goods from local businesses, but many are also produced in the West End.

Kimberley Bialkoski, the owner of Flora and Farmer, has been involved in the holiday gift box from the start.

Her company makes fancy preserves, such as low sugar-reduced spreads and marmalades. She also runs a retail location where she not only sells her products, but carries over 50 other Manitoba-made companies. Most of them are food-focused, but there are some gifts and housewares.

“I am very hopeful with last year’s big boost to buy local and understanding that small businesses are most at risk, you know, I’m hoping this type of thing will carry on,” Bialkoski said.

The gift boxes are available for purchase online through the West End BIZ website and will be available for pickup on December 14 at the BIZ office.