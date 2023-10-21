Winnipeg

    • West End vacant house fire under investigation

    The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says no one was hurt after a vacant house fire forced the evacuation of neighbouring homes in the West End Saturday morning.

    The WFPS said it happened around 5:22 a.m. Oct. 21, when fire crews responded to a vacant, single-storey house in the 200 block of Toronto Street.

    Firefighters arrived to smoke coming from the house. They launched an offensive fire attack, bringing the blaze under control by 6:05 a.m.

    No one was found inside. Residents from the two neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. A Winnipeg Transit bus was sent to provide shelter until they were able to return to their homes. No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

