WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire in a two-and-a-half storey home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue at 8:55 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived on scene, they encountered a well-involved fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Residents had already self-evacuated prior to the arrival of WFPS. One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Crews launched an offensive interior attack, but as conditions deteriorated they launched a defensive exterior attack. The fire was declared under control at 10:56 p.m.

The home sustained significant damage from smoke, flames, and water. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At 7:46 a.m. on Sunday, the WFPS attended another fire in an apartment building in the 400 block of Young Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the building. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 8:17 a.m.

Crews temporarily evacuated neighbouring suites. Residents are expected to be able to return to their suites when crews complete their work.

Crews located a cat on scene and the City of Winnipeg’s Animal Service department was called for assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages were mostly contained to the suite where the fire originated.