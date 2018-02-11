

CTV Winnipeg





Fire crews battled an early morning blaze on Richardson Avenue.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said when emergency crews arrived shortly after 3:30 a.m., they found heavy smoke and flames bellowing from the house.

WFPS said two people living in the home were able to self-evacuate. A firefighter on scene suffered a medical emergency.

A member of WFPS said there is no damage estimate available at this time but it is believed to be quite extensive as the fire had extended to the attic and roof before it was extinguished.

A statement from Chief John Lane, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was issued shortly before 2 p.m., in regards to the firefighters condiiton.

"Early this morning, while attending a house fire, a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) Captain suffered a serious medical event. His crew members and other incoming fire, ambulance, and Medical Supervisor crews successfully provided emergency treatment at the scene. He was transported to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition. Members from the WFPS Executive team and members from UFFW Local 867 are ensuring that the Captain and his family are fully supported. I would like to thank the WFPS crews and Communications staff who were instrumental in ensuring their fellow WFPS member received the best care possible. Thanks to their expertise and teamwork, we are optimistic for a positive outcome"