One person was taken to hospital, for an unrelated reason, following a fire in the city’s North End early Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Manitoba Avenue around 1:22 a.m.

Once on scene, crews battled flames and heavy smoke coming from the home. Firefighters used an offensive attack and were able to get the fire under control by 1:48 a.m.

People in the house had already evacuated when crews arrived. One person was assessed on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition. Officials say the person’s condition was not related to the fire.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.