WINNIPEG -- Back to school season is around the corner, but the return to the classroom will look a little different this year for students at Red River College.

On Wednesday, the college provided a tour of the safety measures put in place, while students attempted to catch up on the training that was halted due to COVID-19 closures.

Red River College (RRC) brought in its re-entry plan earlier this summer, which includes managing traffic flow, reducing class sizes, and adding hygiene stations.

The college expects to welcome back almost half of its students when campuses open for the fall term on August 31st.

In a news release, RRC said all apprenticeship students will return, though they will be divided into staggered cohorts to meet physical distancing requirements. About 60 of the full-time programs will be offered with a blended delivery, and 80 programs will be delivered online.

RRC said all staff and students will be required to self-screen every day before coming to any campus.

"We believe this is something quite adaptable that COVID has set for us in the future so it's a new learning experience that I think students will find it much more engaging than it was previously," said Fred Meier, the president and CEO of RRC.

The college said it will be releasing a new COVID-19 policy and mandatory safety orientation for the staff and students returning to school.

-with files from CTV's Hugh Headley