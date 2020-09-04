WINNIPEG -- One-third of Manitobans want visitors from other provinces to self-isolate, even if they're travelling from other provinces where self-isolation is not required, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by Probe Research and released on Friday, shows 36 per cent of Manitobans surveyed want all visitors from outside of the province to be required to self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive.

Currently, travellers from eastern Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to Manitoba. Residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and northwestern Ontario up to Terrace Bay do not have to self-isolate.

The survey said 49 per cent of those who supported the mandatory self-isolation requirements are very concerned about contracting COVID-19.

When broken down by provinces where self-isolation is not required, 73 per cent of those surveyed want people from British Columbia and Manitoba to self-isolate for 14 days, while 55 per cent wanted the mandatory self-isolation from Saskatchewan residents. For northwestern Ontario, 50 per cent of Manitobans surveyed wanted the self-isolation requirement to be mandatory.

Among all provinces, 86 per cent of Manitobans surveyed wanted people coming from Quebec to self-isolate for 14 days if coming to Manitoba.

Manitoba has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases since July, and as of Friday has reported 1,273 total cases since March 12.

Neighbouring provinces have recently advised their residents about the risks of travelling to Manitoba due to the increase in the number of cases

On Tuesday, the Northwestern Health Unit advised residents of the risks of travelling to Manitoba due to the higher number of cases observed there.

READ MORE: Northwestern Ontario residents warned of risks of travel to Manitoba

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also advised Saskatchewan residents to avoid non-essential travel to Manitoba.

A total of 1,049 Manitoba adults were surveyed between August 19th and 29th. Probe said a random and representative non-convenience sample of 1,049 Manitoba adults would have a margin of error of plus/minus 3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.