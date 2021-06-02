WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force understands that not everyone received their COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba and now they have advice for those who want to register their shots in the province.

Johanu Botha, the co-lead of the task force, said the province needs to tie that data with its own.

"If you got a dose of vaccine outside of Manitoba or outside of Canada, we need you to get proof of immunization from the jurisdiction where you got your vaccine," Botha said.

He said if the vaccine is eligible in Canada then people can take their proof of vaccine to a local public health office and it will be recorded into the system.

"It will ensure that your primary care physicians and our public health teams have access to your information through patient immunization records,” Botha said.

“This will help make sure you get the right doses of vaccine at the right time, it will also help us know the true number of Manitobans who have received the vaccine."

For people who have received a vaccine that hasn't yet been approved in Canada, Botha said the task force is currently working on options for how to include those vaccines in the records as well.

As of Wednesday, Botha said more than 66 per cent of adults in Manitoba have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far more than one million doses have been administered.