What's open and closed in Winnipeg on New Year's Day

New Year’s Day is coming up on Saturday, Jan. 1, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Winnipeg, as well as what people can expect from city services.

MALLS

CF Polo Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Kildonan Place will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

LIQUOR MARTS

The following Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve: Bison Drive (Express); Gateway; (Express); Reenders (Express); Sargent Avenue (Express); St. Anne’s (Express). All other Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, All of the Brandon and rural Liquor Marts will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

All Liquor Marts across the province will be closed on New Year’s Day.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Jan. 3.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility (Brady Road Landfill) and all of the 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Jan. 1.

All City of Winnipeg arenas are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, and will reopen on Jan. 2.

All indoor pools close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed New Year’s Day. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Pan Am Pool will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Margaret Grant will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fitness and leisure centres close by 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 3.

All City of Winnipeg libraries branches will be closed from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on New Year’s Day, and open noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 3.

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital Cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and Day, but capacity is limited and some tenants may be closed at this time. There are no fireworks planned at The Forks this year.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed to the public until Jan. 11, 2022.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Manitoba Museum is temporarily closed until further notice.