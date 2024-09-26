The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Monday marks the first time the holiday, which is also known as Orange Shirt Day, will be observed since the province passed a bill to make it a statutory holiday to honour victims and survivors of residential schools.

Here is a list of what is open and closed on Sept. 30, 2024 in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rural Liquor Marts will be open various hours on Truth and Reconciliation Day. A full list can be found online.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with a Monday collection date.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

The following indoor pools and leisure centres will have reduced hours on Monday: Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the Margaret Grant Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Pan Am Pool will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All other indoor recreation facilities will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. However, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed.

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open through the long weekend, weather permitting.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open with free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be closed.