What's open and closed in Winnipeg over Canada Day long weekend

Canada Day is coming up on Saturday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Winnipeggers will be able to participate in festivities all around the province to celebrate the holiday, including a festival at Assiniboia Downs, musical performances at The Forks, and neighbourhood celebrations.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed over the Canada Day long weekend in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

The Grant Park Shopping Centre is closed on Canada Day.

Kildonan Place is closed on Canada Day.

The St. Vital Centre is closed on Canada Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre is closed on Canada Day.

C.F. Polo Park will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day.

LIQUOR MARTS

Winnipeg Liquor Marts will have reduced hours on July 1, with most locations closing at 6 p.m. The Bison Drive, Gateway and Sargent Avenue stores will close at 5 p.m.

In Brandon, the Brandon Corral Centre and Brandon West End Liquor Marts will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day, while the Brandon South and Brandon Victoria locations will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural Liquor Marts will close by 6 p.m.

A full schedule of each Liquor Mart location can be found online.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg observes Canada Day as a statutory holiday. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed on July 3.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as regularly scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on July 1. There will be additional bus service on Route 11 Portage between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. to allow for travel between The Forks and Assiniboine Park.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Brady Road Landfill will be 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Canada Day. The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed from July 1 to 3.

All outdoor pools and spray pads will be open on Canada Day. Wading pools will begin opening on a staggered basis on July 1.

Indoor pools will be closed on July 1, and will be open as regularly scheduled on July 3.

All City of Winnipeg fitness and leisure centres will be closed on July 1. They will be open as regularly scheduled on July 3.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Canada Day, and open noon to 5 p.m. on July 3.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The administrative office at the Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1 and July 3.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day.