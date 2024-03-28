What's open and closed in Winnipeg over Easter long weekend
Easter long weekend is on the horizon, bringing closures or reduced hours to some Manitoba businesses, services and organizations.
This year, Good Friday falls on March 29, which is recognized as a statutory holiday in Manitoba. However, our province does not recognize Easter Sunday and Monday, March 31 and April 1, as statutory holidays. Still, some businesses and facilities may still close or operate on different hours.
Here is a list of what’s open and closed over Easter long weekend in Manitoba.
Shopping Malls
CF Polo Park is open Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., is closed Easter Sunday and open on Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Grant Park Shopping Centre is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, and open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kildonan Place will open Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close on Easter Sunday and reopen Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Vital Centre will be open Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close on Easter Sunday and reopen Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Outlet Collection Winnipeg will open Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close on Easter Sunday and be open Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, and be open Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Liquor Marts
All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts will be open Good Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will resume regular hours on Easter Monday.
Rural Liquor Marts will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday, and at varying hours on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. A full schedule of hours can be found online.
City of Winnipeg services
The City of Winnipeg observes Good Friday and Easter Monday as statutory holidays. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed on these days.
Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Friday and Monday as their collection days.
Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday.
The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open 8 a.m. 6 p.m. on Friday and Monday.
The Brady Road Landfill will be open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Monday.
The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Friday and Monday.
All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Friday and Sunday. Regular operating hours will be in place on Saturday. On Monday, the following branches will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Millennium, Bill and Helen Norrie, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. James-Assiniboia and West Kildonan.
All indoor pools will be closed on Friday and Monday, with the exception of the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Margaret Grant, which will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Friday and Monday, with the exception of the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Friday and Monday.
Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More information on the City of Winnipeg’s holiday hours can be found online.
Other attractions
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Easter Monday.
The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be closed on Good Friday, open on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Easter Monday.
The Manitoba Museum will be open Good Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Easter Monday.
