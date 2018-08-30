

CTV Winnipeg





The Labour Day weekend is fast approaching. Here’s what you can expect to be open and closed on the Monday, Sept. 3:

City of Winnipeg services and facilities

Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Waste

The city says garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected for all whose regular waste collection day falls on the Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill for commercial customers only will be open Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open for residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city’s other two 4R depots, on Pacific Avenue and Panet Road, will be closed Monday.

Libraries, pools, golf courses and other recreation facilities

All City of Winnipeg Libraries, Leisure Centres and Indoor pools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3.

The following outdoor pools will be open Labour Day, with hours that vary by pool, weather permitting:

St. Vital

Fort Garry Lions

Freighthouse

Transcona Aquatic Park

Westdale

Kildonan Park

The following wading pools will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Labour Day, weather permitting:

Central Park

Machray Park

Sturgeon Heights CC

West Kildonan Memorial CC

Dakota Park

Shaughnessy Park

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

Westdale

All City of Winnipeg spray pads will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Labour Day, weather permitting.

All City of Winnipeg golf courses will be open throughout the long weekend from dawn to dusk daily.

Liquor Marts

All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed Monday, Sept. 3.

Malls

St. Vital, Polo Park, Portage Place, Grant Park, Garden City Shopping Centre and Kildonan Place Malls will be closed Monday, Sept. 3.

Attractions:

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours on Monday, Sept. 3.

FortWhyte Alive is open reduced hours on the holiday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Labour Day.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3.

The Manitoba Children’s Museum will be open Labour Day from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada will be open from 12 to 5 p.m.