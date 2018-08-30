Featured
What’s open and what’s closed Labour Day
All civic offices are closed on Labour Day, Monday, September 4, 2017. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 1:40PM CST
The Labour Day weekend is fast approaching. Here’s what you can expect to be open and closed on the Monday, Sept. 3:
City of Winnipeg services and facilities
Transit
Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
Waste
The city says garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected for all whose regular waste collection day falls on the Monday.
The Brady Road Landfill for commercial customers only will be open Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open for residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The city’s other two 4R depots, on Pacific Avenue and Panet Road, will be closed Monday.
Libraries, pools, golf courses and other recreation facilities
All City of Winnipeg Libraries, Leisure Centres and Indoor pools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3.
The following outdoor pools will be open Labour Day, with hours that vary by pool, weather permitting:
St. Vital
Fort Garry Lions
Freighthouse
Transcona Aquatic Park
Westdale
Kildonan Park
The following wading pools will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Labour Day, weather permitting:
Central Park
Machray Park
Sturgeon Heights CC
West Kildonan Memorial CC
Dakota Park
Shaughnessy Park
Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
Westdale
All City of Winnipeg spray pads will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Labour Day, weather permitting.
All City of Winnipeg golf courses will be open throughout the long weekend from dawn to dusk daily.
Liquor Marts
All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed Monday, Sept. 3.
Malls
St. Vital, Polo Park, Portage Place, Grant Park, Garden City Shopping Centre and Kildonan Place Malls will be closed Monday, Sept. 3.
Attractions:
The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours on Monday, Sept. 3.
FortWhyte Alive is open reduced hours on the holiday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Manitoba Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Labour Day.
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3.
The Manitoba Children’s Museum will be open Labour Day from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada will be open from 12 to 5 p.m.