WINNIPEG -- The first phase of Manitoba's reopening plan begins on Monday, and retail stores and malls are some of the businesses that have been permitted to reopen.

But when/if they open, they must follow a strict set of guidelines set out by the province, which include having staff use a self-screening tool before coming into work and making sure hand sanitizer is available at entrances and exits.

Some of the malls across Winnipeg will be opening on May 4, but with some changes outlined below.

POLO PARK

On May 1, CF Polo Park announced it is "pleased to welcome back our community of clients, guests and our own CF Polo Park Management team to the shopping centre on Monday, May 4, 2020."

It said it has taken steps to ensure the site is clean and has put the following measures in place:

Increased cleaning and hand sanitizer;

Signs to easily navigate the mall;

The food court will be open for takeout; and

Participating retailers will offer curbside pickup.

ST. VITAL CENTRE

St. Vital Centre said on its website its most significant change during reopening is an adjustment to operating hours. The mall will be open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Access to the mall will be limited to Entrance 1 near London Drugs and Entrance 4 near Dynacare.

The mall said some of its non-critical services will be opening on Monday, and is encouraging customers to call ahead to the stores they plan on going to in order to see if they are open and for what hours.

A number of the mall's amenities will stay closed. Physical distancing measures will be in place, as well as increased sanitation.

KILDONAN PLACE

Kildonan Place said the mall will be reopening on Monday, though not all the stores will be open.

It said it will be posting more information online soon.

GARDEN CITY SHOPPING CENTRE

Garden City Shopping Centre told CTV Winnipeg that some of its stores will be opening on Monday.

These businesses include: AFC Streewear, Aura Hair Group (by appointment only), Bentley, Cellular Ego, City Jewellers, Dynamic Cellular & Computer, Garden City Hairstylists (by appointment only), and Modern Man Barber Shop (by appointment only).

GRANT PARK SHOPPING CENTRE

Grant Park Shopping Centre tweeted on April 30 that more of its tenants will be opening next week.

OUTLET COLLECTION WINNIPEG

Outlet Collection Winnipeg told CTV Winnipeg it will be open on Monday.

The opening hours can be found online.