WINNIPEG -- Earlier this week, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister outlined the province’s plan to begin reopening some non-essential businesses beginning on Monday.

The plan, titled ‘Restoring Safe Services: Manitoba’s Economic Recovery Roadmap,’ takes a multi-phase approach to reopening the province. The timing of each phase is subject to change though, based on the advice of medical experts.

“This is not an announcement about a return to normal,” said Pallister in a news conference on Wednesday.

Phase one of the plan begins on Monday, May 4. At this time, public health measures and travel restrictions will stay in place. Some non-essential businesses will be allowed to resume, but they will have to limit their capacity to 50 per cent of regular businesses levels or one person per 10 square metres – whichever is less.

The non-essential businesses, facilities and procedures that will be permitted to resume on Monday include:

Non-urgent surgery and diagnostic procedures;

Therapeutic and medical services;

Retail businesses, including clothing and sporting good stores;

Restaurant patio or walk-up services;

Hair salons;

Museums, galleries and libraries;

Seasonal day camps; and

Outdoor recreation and campgrounds.

“We are still restricting gathering to no more than 10 people,” Pallister said, noting that depending on the results of phase one the province will consider increasing the size of gatherings beginning in mid-May.

“But based on public health advice we shouldn’t expect in the foreseeable future to see large gatherings, events like concerts or festivals, that will not be realistic for some time,” he said.

Although many businesses will be allowed to restart their operations soon, they must do so under strict guidelines that include having hand sanitizer at entrances and exits and consistent cleaning of washrooms.