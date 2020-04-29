WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba economy will gradually reopen in a second phase no earlier than June 1.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement Wednesday morning during a news conference outlining steps to reopen the Manitoba economy.

Under the second phase, which will occur no earlier than June 1, additional personal services such as nail salons may be allowed to reopen their doors.

Non-contact children’s sports, film production, and dine-in services may also be allowed to reopen.

Pallister said travel restrictions and public health measures may remain in place, but gathering sizes could be increased at this time.

Pallister told reporters that the province will re-evaluate how the province is faring with COVID-19.

The first phase of reopening will begin May 4, with the following non-essential businesses being allowed to reopen.

non-urgent surgery and diagnostic procedures;

• therapeutic and medical services;

• retail businesses;

• restaurants – patio/walk-up services;

• hair salons;

• museums, galleries and libraries;

• seasonal day camps; and

• outdoor recreation and campgrounds.

This is a breaking news story. More to come