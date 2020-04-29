WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier outlined the plan to open the province’s non-essential businesses on Wednesday.

Pallister announced the multi-phase plan will begin next week, on May 4. At this time the province will begin to open some businesses and increase recreation opportunities, including non-essential healthcare and retail businesses, but they will need to operate under strict guidelines regarding physical distancing and cleaning practices

The premier made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday.

“Today’s good news and it’s good news because of you,” said Pallister, noting it’s a day people have been looking forward to.

The province said its reopening plan, called ‘Restoring Safe Services: Manitoba’s Pandemic Recovery Roadmap,’ is made of multiple phases. The timing of each phase is subject to change, based on the advice of medical experts,

PHASE ONE

During phase one of the plan, which begins May 4, public health measures and travel restrictions will stay in place, but priority elective surgeries and diagnostics screening will resume. Though some non-essential businesses will reopen, they will have to limit their capacity to 50 per cent of regular business levels or one person per 10 square metres – whichever is lower.

The non-essential businesses to open in Manitoba during phase one include:

Non-urgent surgery and diagnostic procedures;

Therapeutic and medical services;

Retail businesses;

Restaurants, patio or walk-up services;

Hair salons;

Museums, galleries and libraries;

Seasonal day camps; and

Outdoor recreation and campgrounds.

The premier noted “there’s no room for complacency” against COVID-19 and thanks residents for the actions they’ve supported so far. He said we have to continue to do some of these measures to keep people safe.

“This is not an announcement about a return to normal,” said Pallister,

Pallister also said he’s thinking of all the families who have suffered a loss or been impacted by COVID-19.

