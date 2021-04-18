WINNIPEG -- The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said essential travel won’t be affected when new interprovincial travel restrictions go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

The new restrictions are meant to stop the spread of COVID-19, and ban any non-essential travel into Ontario.

“We will have a presence at the interprovincial borders for Manitoba and Quebec and we will be ensuring that travel for non-Ontario residents trying to enter Ontario is essential,” said Thomas Carrique, Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Carrique said a variety of enforcement methods will be used, including checkpoints and general patrol, depending on the type of border crossing, traffic volumes and operational demands. When travel is deemed non-essential, Carrique said entry will be denied.

All vehicles will have to slow down when approaching the checkpoints, according to the OPP. Commercial vehicles like transport trucks will be waved through, and cars with Ontario plates will be required to enter the checkpoint, but will be allowed to go through. Vehicles without Ontario plates should expect to be questioned.

Carrique said up to 80 officers will be stationed at 43 different checkpoints across the province. The OPP said it will have officers posted at those check stops starting Monday at 12:01 a.m.

“Our planners that have been looking after the intricate and technical details, they have great visibility into traffic volumes at each and every one of the checkpoints and the times of day when the traffic volumes are the greatest, and will staff and plan accordingly,” said Carrique.

Entry will be permitted for non-Ontario residents providing they have an acceptable reason. Those include: