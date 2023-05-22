'What we see here is a victory': Manito Ahbee Festival fulfils organizers' dreams

Some of the best Indigenous dancers and singers from across North America were in Winnipeg this weekend, participating in the 18th annual Manito Ahbee Festival.

The celebration of Indigenous culture brought people together at Red River Exhibition Park.

"I came here last year and it was a good powwow. I'd say it's a lot better than last year," said Carl Taylor, a dancer from Lake Minnesota.

Organizers say this year's event is the fulfilment of the original dream of what this event could become.

"To see all of our people being proud, feeling proud, feeling safe in their own space and now we're ready to welcome the world," said festival executive director, Lisa Meeches.

The powwow was packed Sunday afternoon, with drummers, dancers, and singers showing off their skills.

The powwow was packed Sunday afternoon, with drummers, dancers, and singers showing off their skills. (Source: Jon Hendricks, CTV News)

Sophie Pheasant traveled from Wikwemikong First Nation in Ontario to attend the festival. For her, Manito Ahbee is an opportunity to hold a family reunion. "We've come from Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. And we joined here to dance together," she said.

And after nearly two decades as an event, Manito Ahbee is starting to become a multi-generational tradition.

"I grew up coming here all the time," said Hailey Williams. "My son loves coming here. I come here with my family every year. So it brings us together because we don't really see each other that often."

At its heart, the festival is a celebration of Indigenous art, culture and music. A public celebration that for many years was simply impossible.

"It wasn't that long ago that this was deemed illegal. So what we see here is victory," said Meeches.

The 18th annual Manito Ahbee Festival wraps up Monday, May 22, 2023.