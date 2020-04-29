WINNIPEG -- Bars, tattoo parlours and movie theatres will be among the last businesses allowed to reopen under Manitoba’s recovery plan, the premier announced Wednesday.

The premier outlined two phases of gradual reopening, and listed businesses that would be allowed to open at a later time. The opening will begin on May 4.

The province said additional guidelines will be developed on gathering sizes for businesses including bars, pools and spas, movie theatres, and other indoor recreational facilities.

Specific considerations for other businesses may be made for performing arts venues, other- non-essential businesses, tattoo parlours, estheticians, cosmetologists, tanning studios, and large gatherings and events.

The province said large gatherings should not be expected until at least September.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.