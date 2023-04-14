What you need to know about the 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties

With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are returning to the city.

On Friday, Economic Development Winnipeg and True North Sports and Entertainment launched this year’s parties, which will host 5,000 fans on Donald Street between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue.

The Whiteout Street Parties will begin two hours before puck drop and will feature food trucks, snacks and official Jets merchandise. The events will also include two giant screens at either end of Donald so fans can watch the game.

“The 2023 Whiteout Street Parties are our three-peat or our hat trick, if you will,” said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

“This is our chance to come together for a third time and celebrate our Jets in a safe and fun environment.”

A separate, ticketed event is also being planned for True North Square called the ‘Party in the Plaza.’ This event will open four hours before puck drop and will feature an outdoor screen, live entertainment, and food and drinks from Hargrave Street Market vendors.

Tickets for the Whiteout Street Parties and the Party in the Plaza go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the street parties are $10, with $5 being reinvested into the community through the United Way Winnipeg. Tickets for the Party in the Plaza will cost $20.

“Our goal is to make these parties the best ever. We’ve got some surprises in store for those attending and encourage everyone, of course, to wear white and to show their support for the Winnipeg Jets,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president of venues and entertainment at True North Sports and Entertainment.

The last Whiteout Street Parties took place in 2019, and brought thousands of fans to Downtown Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs.