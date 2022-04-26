When and where the Red River will crest

The water has been rising in the Red River as the winter snow has melted away and rain has swept over Manitoba.

The river is expected to crest in the coming days starting down south in North Dakota and working its way up to Manitoba.

Fargo, ND, has already had the river crest at 22.34 feet according to information from the National Weather Service.

CTV News is tracking the projected crest dates and levels for major spots along the Red River.

The entire map can be seen below.