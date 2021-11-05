When do Manitobans have to turn back their clocks this weekend?

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is reminding residents to set back their clocks one hour this weekend as daylight saving time 2021 comes to an end.

The province notes that under the Official Time Act, daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday in November and returns the second Sunday in March.

This year, the time change back to standard time is set to take place on Sunday, Nov 7 at 2 a.m. At this time, Manitobans are reminded to set back their clocks to 1 a.m.

Daylight saving time resumes on March 13, 2022.