When time-limited parking enforcement on residential streets will resume in Winnipeg

Winnipeg -

Enforcement on parking time limits on Winnipeg residential streets that were relaxed during the pandemic is set to ramp up again.

The City of Winnipeg said it initially relaxed enforcement on March 28, 2020, on residential streets, except those near Deer Lodge Centre.

The city said the temporary measure is now set to expire at midnight on Oct. 31, with regular enforcement continuing on Nov. 1.

According to the city, residents will once again require a residential parking permit to park for longer than the posted time restrictions.

Officials said residents who paid for a permit between March 28, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021, can apply for a probate rebate or prorated credit by filling out an online request form or by contacting 311.

The city said residents living on the following streets around Deer Lodge Centre will only be able to apply for a rebate or credit prorated for the period between March 28, 2020, and Oct. 29, 2020, which is when the enforcement of residential time limits resumed at these locations:

• Moorgate Street (between Portage Avenue and Bruce Avenue)

• Sharp Boulevard (between Portage Avenue and Bruce Avenue)

• Duffield Street (between Portage Avenue and Bruce Avenue)

• Guildford Street (between Lodge Avenue and Bruce Avenue)

• Woodlawn Street (between Portage Avenue and Bruce Avenue)

• Belvidere Street (between Portage Avenue and Bruce Avenue)

• Portage Avenue (between Conway Street and Belvidere Street)

• Lodge Avenue (between Conway Street and Sharp Boulevard)

The city said one-hour, complimentary parking at all metered locations and temporary 15-minute loading zones in various locations downtown and in the Exchange District will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2021.