WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government expects residents aged 95 and older and First Nation people aged 75 and older will be able to start booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week.

According to the province’s latest vaccine update, released on Feb. 22, the province has administered 62,365 doses of the vaccine. This includes 37,130 first doses and 25,235 second doses.

This puts Manitoba second among all the provinces in terms of the number proportion of people who have received two doses of the vaccine, with Manitoba at 1,829 per 100,000.

This week, focused immunization teams (FITs) will continue to give first-dose immunizations to those living at congregate living facilities in both Winnipeg and Brandon.

Manitoba noted that about 4,000 residents at 55 personal care homes received their second dose last week. This week, it is expected that 1,500 residents at 44 personal care homes will get their second dose.

The province said all personal care home residents should have their second dose by the end of February, adding that FITs will continue to do regular checks at these homes to make sure all eligible and consenting residents have been vaccinated.

To date, about 500 medical clinics and pharmacies have applied to be part of the immunization campaign once a vaccine is approved for use in these settings.

ELIGIBILITY

The province has expanded vaccine eligibility to:

All staff who work at eligible congregate living facilities, who were born on or before Dec. 31, 1960; and

Health-care workers, with no age restrictions, who provide services insured by Manitoba Health and Seniors Care in one or more of the following settings: primary care clinics, outpatient diagnostic imaging facilities, outpatient laboratories, outpatient surgical units, and specialty physician clinics.

The province noted that more information will be provided soon for those 95 and over and First Nations people 75 and over to make their appointments, adding they should not call to make an appointment at this time.

Manitoba is expecting 17,500 Pfizer doses this week, as well as 6,100 Moderna doses.