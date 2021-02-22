WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has reported 97 new cases of COVID-19, along with two deaths – both of which were in Winnipeg.

The new deaths, reported on Monday, include two women in their 90s. One of the deaths has been linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre.

This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 886.

The new cases reported on Monday include:

four cases in Interlake–Eastern health region;

36 cases in the Northern health region;

one case in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

two cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

54 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

This is a developing story. More to come.