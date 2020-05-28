WINNIPEG -- As the country and province continue to reopen, a number of Manitoba’s national historic sites will begin to open up next week.

According to a news release from Parks Canada, Lower Fort Garry, The Forks and St. Andrew’s Rectory will begin to offer limited visitor access and basic services beginning on June 1, the day Phase Two of Manitoba’s reopening plan commences.

This means visitors will be able to access the grounds of these national historic sites, as well as the day-use areas, such as green spaces and picnic areas. The gates and parking lots will also be open, though buildings, washrooms and visitor services will stay closed. Large events and bookings won’t be accepted either.

Anyone planning to visit one of these national historic sites is asked to check the Parks Canada website to find out what’s open, what they can expect and how to prepare.

“The health and safety of visitors and employees is of utmost importance to the Government of Canada,” Parks Canada said in the release.

“Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.”

Parks Canada noted all camping facilities will stay closed until at least June 21.