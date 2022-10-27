WHSFL playoffs continue with quarterfinals Thursday night

The Winnipeg High School Football League (WHSFL) playoffs continued with the second day of the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Springfield Collegiate downed the John Taylor Pipers 41 to 19.

The Sturgeon Heights Huskies won against the Kelvin Clippers with a final score of 28 to 7.

The Beaver Brae Broncos beat the River East Kodiaks 21 to 10.

The Dakota Collegiate Lancers ended their game against the St. Paul's Crusaders with a 10-point lead, with a final score of 29 to 19.

The results from the games between the St. Paul's Crusaders' J.V. and the Steinbach Sabres J.V. team, and the St. John's Tigers and Kildonan East Reivers, were not available as of Thursday evening.

This comes after eight teams hit the field Wednesday night.

Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings downed the Portage Collegiate Trojans in a 54 to 7 game.

The J.V. Grant Park Pirates beat Winnipeg's J.V. Vincent Massey Trojans 23 to 7.

The Miles MacDonell Buckeyes took their game against the Sisler Spartans 16 to 14.

With quite the lead, the Maples Marauders beat the Daniel McIntyre Maroons 38 to 9.

The WHSFL semi finals are set to begin on Nov. 2 with the finals beginning Nov. 9.