Why the Bombers and Roughriders are wearing 'JSCN' stickers during the Banjo Bowl

The Banjo Bowl is back, but both teams are putting the football rivalry aside to pay respect to the horrific massacre in Saskatchewan that took place over the Labour Day long weekend.

The sold-out game fueled by years of sports feuding draws passionate fans from both prairie provinces each CFL season.

"The rivalry has been legendary for years," said Frances Matlock, a Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan who was tailgating before the game. "Even the other teams in the other provinces can't believe how big it is."

"It's just been there for years," noted Michelle Leach, who was also tailgating. "It's great how the fans just love their teams so much, and we just get loud."

The sellout event brings more than 30,000 people to IG Field every year, including some dedicated fans from Saskatchewan.

"We've been doing it the last five years with our crew from Winnipeg. They come to watch the [Labour Day Classic] in Saskatchewan and then we come out here for the Banjo Bowl," said Ron Olyowsky, a Roughriders fan from Saskatchewan.

Despite the rivalry, this year the teams are putting their history aside to show support for those affected by the massacre in Saskatchewan.

The mass stabbing incident left 11 dead, including one suspect, and 18 people injured. The other suspect in the attacks died after he was taken into custody by police after a four-day manhunt.

The teams addressed it in a joint statement on their social media.

"The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders stand together in remembering and honouring the victims of the horrific tragedy that took place in James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, SK," read part of a post on the Bombers' Twitter page.

A moment of silence was held before the game, and both teams sported stickers on their helmets with "JSCN" for James Smith Cree Nation in red, a colour of healing in Cree culture.

It's a symbol appreciated by those with Saskatchewan roots.

"Very much so. The stickers on both team's helmets, that's very nice," said Olyowsky.

"It's a tragedy, and I think it's good that they are doing this, both teams. I love that the Bombers are doing this. It's very special," said Wendy Dunlop, who was wearing a watermelon helmet on her head with the same JSCN sticker on the back.

Though the two communities are coming together in a difficult time -- no grit will be spared past kickoff.

"It's just crazy. The fans on both sides are so wild. It's just a great atmosphere. I wouldn't to be at any other game than this one," said Taime Vallance, who was going to the game.