Wildfire smoke causing air quality and visibility issues in northern Manitoba
Many parts of northern Manitoba are under an air quality warning due to wildfire smoke, which is also causing reduced visibility.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says the amount of smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.
The weather agency recommends people stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity, especially seniors, pregnant people and those with respiratory issues.
The province is currently dealing with more than 70 active wildfires, both natural and human-caused.
A large blaze near Bunibonibee Cree Nation has prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents as winds push the fire closer to the community.
The wildfire is estimated to be 10 kilometres south of the community and roughly 57 square kilometres in size.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Teacher who taped the word 'poop' onto kindergarten student's arm suspended 2 days
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
Forecast for Ernesto says hurricane will track 'well south' of Nova Scotia
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track 'well south' of Nova Scotia by the time the storm approaches the Atlantic region on Monday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.
WHO confirms first case of mpox outside of Africa as outbreak spreads
The World Health Organization on Thursday confirmed that a case of the viral infection mpox in Sweden was linked to an outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent a day after the WHO declared the disease a global public health emergency.
'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
Lions filmed playing with camera hidden in enclosure
A pride of lions at the Oregon Zoo had a great time playing around with a hidden camera they found in their habitat.
Joe Biden is endorsing term limits for some U.S. judges. Should Canada's court system do the same?
U.S. President Joe Biden has endorsed term limits for Supreme Court justices. Could this be something we see in Canadian courts?
August's supermoon kicks off four months of lunar spectacles. Here's how to watch
The first of four supermoons this year rises next week, providing tantalizing views of Earth’s constant companion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Above-average wildfire activity in Saskatchewan forecasted for remainder of season
While not as dire as in other provinces, those in Saskatchewan should expect above average wildfire activity for the remainder of the year.
-
Regina food bank opens new location with choice model, a first in Canada
The food bank in Regina has opened a new location using a first-of-its-kind model in Canada that allows clients to select their items.
-
Regina man sics dog on police during traffic stop causing multiple injures
A 29-year-old man who commanded his dog to attack Regina police causing multiple injuries during a traffic stop, is facing a handful of charges including assault of a police officer with a weapon.
Saskatoon
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
Saskatoon downtown arena partner cancels appearance at committee
The city's newly announced private partner for a planned downtown arena and convention centre was notably absent from the city's governance and priorities committee Wednesday.
-
Above-average wildfire activity in Saskatchewan forecasted for remainder of season
While not as dire as in other provinces, those in Saskatchewan should expect above average wildfire activity for the remainder of the year.
Edmonton
-
Larry Thompson to focus on 'double E' brand as new Edmonton Elks owner
Larry Thompson was introduced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.
-
This is what's happening in Edmonton this weekend
This is what's going on in Edmonton this weekend.
-
Poor air quality prompts City of Edmonton extreme weather response
The City of Edmonton activated the extreme weather response due to poor air quality in the region.
Calgary
-
Paddle boarder saves drowning dog from icy waters of Kananaskis River
A stand-up paddle boarding competition on the Kananaskis River over the weekend took an unexpected turn for one competitor who leapt into action to save a drowning dog from the river’s raging, icy waters.
-
Country Thunder: Pre-festival kickoff party Thursday night at Ranchman’s
Country Thunder kicks off at The Confluence Friday afternoon, but if you want to avoid at least one lengthy lineup, there’s a pre-festival kickoff party taking place at Ranchman’s on Thursday night that might help.
-
Calgary Transit peace officer charged with assault in relation to CTrain incident
A Calgary Transit peace officer has been charged in relation to an assault that took place following an on-duty incident earlier this year.
Toronto
-
'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
-
Man, woman charged in $100K Home Depot fraud in the GTA, southern Ontario
Two Etobicoke residents have been charged after several Home Depot stores in the GTA and southern Ontario were defrauded of $100,000 in merchandise over a three-month period.
-
What's new at the CNE this year? Here's what you need to know
It's about time to head down to The Ex, but what will be new this year? Here's what you need to know.
Ottawa
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital ERs
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
-
'We don't do back to school, we do Halloween': Ottawa family celebrating holiday ahead of schedule
While the warm weather lingers, some residents are already feeling the spine-tingling in anticipation of Halloween.
-
49th annual Capital Fair hosts Special Needs Day before it opens to the public
For nearly 50 years, the Capital Fair has hosted a Special Needs Day before it officially opens to the public. This year's Special Needs Day took place Thursday.
Montreal
-
Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
-
Montreal flooding: Why one builder thinks we shouldn't have basements
Numerous homes across the Greater Montreal Area experienced some level of flooding after the heavy rain last week, and one builder is saying people shouldn't use their basements as live-in spaces.
-
Dramatic rescue in Harrington, Que. as couple becomes trapped in flooded roadway
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
Atlantic
-
New international bridge connecting Edmundston, N.B., to the U.S. officially opens
A new bridge opened in New Brunswick Thursday, replacing the previous bridge connecting two bordering countries for the past century.
-
New Brunswick receives first payment under Canada Community-Building Fund
The Government of Canada transferred $24 million to New Brunswick under the Canada Community-Building Fund.
-
Moncton school opening next month gets name
An Anglophone middle school opening in Moncton next month will be called Wabanaki School.
Vancouver
-
Victoria firefighter suspended for letter to B.C. premier criticizing homeless facility plan
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
-
Workplace report blames B.C. Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's death
A workplace investigation into a firefighter's death in a utility vehicle crash last year in northern British Columbia has blamed a series of failures by the BC Wildfire Service, in the second such report to emerge in two days.
-
Nearly $100K in Lululemon merchandise recovered from B.C. theft ring, police say
Transit police have recovered nearly $100,000 worth of Lululemon merchandise from an alleged theft ring in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria firefighter suspended for letter to B.C. premier criticizing homeless facility plan
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
-
Workplace report blames B.C. Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's death
A workplace investigation into a firefighter's death in a utility vehicle crash last year in northern British Columbia has blamed a series of failures by the BC Wildfire Service, in the second such report to emerge in two days.
-
Suspect charged in shooting at Nanaimo, B.C., waste disposal business
A 47-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was found shot and seriously injured at a waste disposal services business in Nanaimo, B.C., early this year.
Kelowna
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
N.L.
-
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
-
Highway 400 in Parry Sound reopens following fatal crash
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 south in Parry Sound, police say. The highway has reopened, police said Thursday afternoon.
-
Sault Ste. Marie suspect smashed 74 parking meters, causing $40K damage
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect captured on video smashing dozens of parking meters, stealing change and causing more than $40,000 in damage.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man summoned to contempt hearing for vulgar outburst directed at judge
A Barrie man was ordered to appear in person for a contempt of court hearing Wednesday for repeated courtroom outbursts and vulgar language directed toward a female judge.
-
Search for missing Barrie boy ends
Police in Barrie have ended their search for a young boy nearly three hours after he was reported missing on Thursday.
-
Police arrest suspects in 2023 homicide of beloved restauranteur
Nearly one year after a fatal assault on beloved community member and restauranteur Sharif Rahman, Owen Sound police announced a significant development in the homicide investigation.
Kitchener
-
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
-
Kitchener archer reflects on his Olympic journey
Eric Peters is back home in Kitchener after showcasing his archery skills at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
-
Water pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
London
-
One person arrested following alleged stabbing incident: Police
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has arrested one man following an incident in the area of Indian Road near Exmouth Street on Thursday morning.
-
Third major fire in Sarnia this week leaves tenants displaced
A fire has displaced residents of a multi-unit century home in Sarnia.
-
'There was blood everywhere': Neighbours recount events leading to Sarnia Police investigation
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.