WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Wildfire smoke impacting air quality in parts of Manitoba

    An aerial photo shows a wildfire burning near Cranberry Portage in northern Manitoba on May 14, 2024. The fire was officially extinguished on July 9, 2024. (Pool camera) An aerial photo shows a wildfire burning near Cranberry Portage in northern Manitoba on May 14, 2024. The fire was officially extinguished on July 9, 2024. (Pool camera)
    Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in a number of Manitoba communities on Monday morning.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an air quality advisory for several places in Manitoba, including Churchill, Thompson and Flin Flon.

    According to the weather agency, air quality and visibility impacted by smoke can fluctuate over short distances and vary from hour to hour.

    It warns that heavy smoke conditions put everyone at risk, but especially seniors, infants, young children, pregnant people, those who work outdoors and anyone with anyone with an existing illness.

    ECCC reminds Manitobans in affected to areas to watch for symptoms, limit time outdoors, keep windows and doors shut, and protect your indoor air from wildfire smoke. Those who have to spend time outdoors, should wear a respirator mask.

