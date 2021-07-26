WINNIPEG -- Beginning on Aug.9, U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada, which is the same day international flights will be allowed to land in Winnipeg.

However, the Winnipeg Airport Authority (WAA) has yet to determine if it will put the same measures in place as other Canadian cities when it comes to the vaccine status of travellers.

Toronto Pearson Airport and Vancouver International Airport are implementing separate lines for arriving passengers based on vaccination status.

As for whether this will happen in Winnipeg, a spokesperson for the WAA said a final process has yet to be determined.

“While international flights are permitted to return August 9, the airlines will take some time to return service to this market,” the spokesperson said.

“We will have a process finalized well before the return of regular service.”

Under federal travel restrictions, Canadian citizens or permanent residents returning to the country can skip the 14-day quarantine period, as well as the airport quarantine, if they provide proof that they are fully vaccinated. Those who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated are still subject to the quarantine requirements.

These same policies will apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents travelling to Canada.

- With files from CTV’s Tom Yun.