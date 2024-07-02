Winkler residents asked to conserve water after heavy rainfall

The City of Winkler is asking residents to conserve water Tuesday after heavy rain hammered the southern Manitoba community on Canada Day.

The barrage of rain – which the city estimates was more than 75mm – caused flooding in some areas including on Main Street.

Roadways in Winkler, Man. were flooded after heavy rainfall on July 1, 2024. (Source: Ralf Dargusch)“That was just a result of the intensity of the rain, and the ability of the stormwater system trying to keep up,” city manager Jody Penner told CTV News.

Penner explained when that happens, the sewer system gets overwhelmed as well.

Ralf Dargusch, the owner of Ralph’s German Restaurant, said three to five centimetres of water entered the establishment as a result of the flooding.

Ralph's German Restaurant in Winkler, Man. was flooded after heavy rainfall on July 1, 2024. (Source: Ralf Dargusch)The City of Winkler first issued a notice asking residents to limit water usage around 11 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday morning, a second notice asked Winkler residents to conserve water for the rest of the day.

“That’s because there’s a bit of a delay as water moves through the system and we just want to make sure we have every opportunity to gain ground instead of lose ground,” Penner said.

Penner said the city will look at the existing stormwater drainage system and see if there are ways to improve it.

Roadways in Winkler, Man. were flooded after heavy rainfall on July 1, 2024. (Source: Ralf Dargusch)Penner adds residents should check to make sure sump pumps are draining outside and not into the city’s sewer system. He also recommends installing backflow preventer valves.

He said anyone impacted by flooding should contact their insurance company, as well as plumbing or restoration services.

Penner expects the city will lift the request for water conservation by the end of Tuesday.

“We’re really grateful to our residents,” he added. “We’ve done this a few times and it’s just really good to know that when we need help from our residents, they’re willing to do so.”