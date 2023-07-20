Winless Elks look to follow Redblacks' game plan in showdown with Blue Bombers
The underdog Ottawa Redblacks drew up a blueprint for the winless Elks to follow when Edmonton takes on Winnipeg on Thursday.
The Redblacks stopped the Blue Bombers' rushing attack, put pressure on quarterback Zach Collaros, then rode rushing QB Dustin Crum to a come-from-behind 31-28 overtime victory over the Bombers on Saturday.
"It's pro football, so any team can beat any other team on any given day," said Edmonton defensive lineman Jake Ceresna. "At the end of the day, Ottawa did a great job of (executing its game plan) last week, so we're hoping to do the same -- go in, execute our game plan and come out with a win."
It would be the first of the season for the 0-6 Elks.
"I'm sure (Edmonton head coach) Chris Jones and his staff and players have watched a bunch (of film) and understand what Ottawa did well against us defensively, and I'm sure they'll try to imitate some of that, as well as well as having their own twist on it," Collaros said. "It's something you prepare for each week. You look at what the other team did well against you, and you try to counter that. Sometimes, you're chasing a ghost, sometimes, you're not ΓÇª That's what makes this thing fun, too."
The Bombers hope to do a better job of blocking on Thursday.
"Obviously, Ottawa played a good game," said Winnipeg centre Chris Kolankowski. "They put their best effort forward and we just have to match that, and that's what we're going to do. We've just got to get back to what we do -- just fire off the ball and play our game.
"You know, we love the run, we love the run late in the game, so we've just got to make sure we get back to that and put ourselves in a position where we can continue to run it."
Crum rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries versus Winnipeg, adding 261 yards in the air by completing 26-of-42 passes.
Taylor Cornelius, another mobile quarterback, will start for Edmonton.
"Just to see the way they were able to play in the second half and what (Crum) was able to do with his legs, and he was throwing the ball well, too," said Cornelius, who has rushed for 122 yards on 20 carries this season. "The way that game finished was a good one, for sure, and I think it was good for the league."
Cornelius has also completed 68-of-114 passes for 843 yards and three touchdowns, with five interceptions.
"Obviously, they (Redblacks) moved the ball well on us the last couple of drives, so I imagine they're going to try to run with Taylor Cornelius -- he's a pretty mobile quarterback," said Bombers defensive lineman Jake Thomas. "Obviously, we'll have to sharpen up what we did last week but we've moved on to this week pretty quick."
But how do you stop a running quarterback?
"It's just gap consciousness up front when we're rushing," Thomas said. "We just kind of rush as a group of four and try to cage them as best as we can."
The stunning loss to Ottawa may have made the Bombers tougher to beat.
"They just had a bad loss, so I know they're going to come out hungry and ready to get a win," Ceresna said. "I know they're itching to come out here to prove that they weren't the team that they were last week.
"I think they're going to come out ready to play and we'd better be ready to play, too, because it's going to be a tough game, for sure."
The Bombers, who have been to the last three Grey Cups, winning two, are off to a 4-2 start and Jones was asked if there were cracks in their armour.
"They're an awful good team right now," Jones said. "You don't see too many things that they do wrong. I mean, are they three or four years older? Yes, they are a little bit older than what they have been, but you still have to make a lot of football plays against them in all three phases in order to win the game.
"They force you to have to come in and beat them, and you have to play all four quarters."
EDMONTON ELKS (0-6) AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (4-2)
STILL FRIENDS: Cornelius confirmed that Winnipeg receiver Kenny Lawler reached out to him when he was struggling earlier this season. "That's my guy," said Cornelius, who played with Lawler in Edmonton last season. "Love the guy and excited to see him back out there."
MAKING HISTORY: The Elks had not started a season 0-6 since their inaugural campaign in 1938. They finished that season 0-8.
BALL HAWK: Winnipeg defensive back Demerio Houston leads the CFL with seven takeaways -- four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. He also has four pass knockdowns.
STREAKING: Bombers placekicker Sergio Castillo has booted 13 straight field goals this year, extending his streak to 23 going back to last season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Helicopter crashes in Alberta during firefighting operation: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter involved in firefighting operations has crashed in northwestern Alberta.
Correctional Service to release its findings into the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo
Canadians will learn Thursday the results of the Correctional Service of Canada's review into the highly contentious decision to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
Ottawa working to prevent further wildfire tragedy after deaths: environment minister
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government is doing everything it can to prevent further tragedy after wildfires claimed three lives last week.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Meet the young Canadians spending summer battling wildfires
Wildland firefighters are often hired for one pay season, typically between the end of May and mid-September. He said that in summer months, the number of paid wildland firefighters spikes compared to volunteer firefighters.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Poland's border
Mercenaries from Russian military company Wagner launched joint drills with the Belarusian military on Thursday, almost a month after their short-lived rebellion against Moscow.
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
Watch parents, police officer save a toddler who nearly drowned in a backyard pool
Bodycam video shows how a Michigan police officer helped parents save their two-year-old boy after he was found lifeless at the bottom of a pool.
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
Regina
-
Regina Humane Society receives $1.1M donation from long-time supporter
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) announced that it received a $1.1 million donation from long-time supporter Gerda Fiesel on Wednesday that will go towards the development of a new Animal Community Centre.
-
Sask. farmers need more rain to beat back drought
A large system of rain that pushed through west-central Saskatchewan may be too little too late for prairie farmers.
-
Saskatchewan reports third highest inflation among Canadian provinces
National inflation is down to its lowest rate in more than two years, but it may not feel like it in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's potential budget shortfall is smaller than predicted. Just a little.
Saskatoon’s chief financial officer released updated projections in advance of the next special budget meeting, and it looks like the funding gap will be smaller than anticipated — by a hair.
-
Saskatchewan reports third highest inflation among Canadian provinces
National inflation is down to its lowest rate in more than two years, but it may not feel like it in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. farmers need more rain to beat back drought
A large system of rain that pushed through west-central Saskatchewan may be too little too late for prairie farmers.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
'Armed and dangerous' fugitive still at large in North Bay despite many sightings
North Bay police are urging the public to continue to be on the lookout and go about the day with caution as the manhunt for an 'armed and dangerous' convict continues.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Georgian Bay
One person has died after a vehicle was submerged in the water of Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Helicopter crashes in Alberta during firefighting operation: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter involved in firefighting operations has crashed in northwestern Alberta.
-
Alberta driver, trucking company charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
A commercial driver and trucking company from Alberta have been charged in a fatal crash on Highway 17 that killed a 33-year-old man north of Wawa, Ont., in November.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
Toronto
-
Gun violence in Toronto on the decline according to new data
New data released by Toronto police shows the city has seen fewer shootings so far this year compared to 2022.
-
Toronto council passes Chow motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Toronto city council has declared gender-based violence and intimate partner violence an epidemic in the city.
-
Video shows arrest of alleged drunk driver who was 5 times over legal limit in Vaughan, Ont.
Video of an 'extremely' intoxicated driver who was allegedly more than five times over the legal limit when he was pulled off the road north of Toronto has been released by police.
Calgary
-
Helicopter crashes in Alberta during firefighting operation: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter involved in firefighting operations has crashed in northwestern Alberta.
-
Man charged with drug trafficking following Calgary woman's overdose death
One man is facing charges following the overdose death of a Calgary woman this past spring.
-
'Quite catastrophic': Fire burns through 6 businesses at southwest strip mall
A large team of firefighters descended on a fire that broke out inside a southwest Calgary strip mall Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
Correctional Service to release its findings into the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo
Canadians will learn Thursday the results of the Correctional Service of Canada's review into the highly contentious decision to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
-
Quebec police watchdog investigates death of man who allegedly fired at officers
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly got into a shootout with provincial police officers on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Collision involving an OC Transpo and a pedestrian in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.
-
No funding for LRT Stage 3 until 'we straighten out' issues with the O-Train, premier says
Premier Doug Ford says there will be no new provincial funding to extend Ottawa's light rail transit system to Barrhaven and Kanata until the city of Ottawa and OC Transpo fix the problems with the current O-Train line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.
-
More R1 buses promised for morning commute as LRT shutdown enters third full day
OC Transpo is promising more buses for R1 service during the morning and afternoon commutes to help alleviate stress at station platforms as the latest shutdown of the O-Train Line 1 enters its third full day.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted
A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman's clothing as evidence.
-
Tensions boil over at safe injection site meeting in Charlottetown
Tempers were high in Charlottetown Wednesday night at a public meeting on a planned safe injection site alongside the city's existing homeless shelter.
Kitchener
-
Correctional Service to release its findings into the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo
Canadians will learn Thursday the results of the Correctional Service of Canada's review into the highly contentious decision to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
-
Here’s how much you need to make to reasonably afford an apartment in southwestern Ontario cities
A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada shows that nowhere in Ontario can someone making minimum wager reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
-
Driver scammed with fake jewelry after stopping to help roadside car: WRPS
Regional police are issuing a warning about a scam they say was targeting the kindness of strangers.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s oldest brewery told to remove 10-year-old mural due to bylaw violations
The team behind Storm Brewing says it’s been notified by the city that it must remove a mural that’s decorated the business at 310 Commercial Dr. for the past decade, due to bylaw violations.
-
Growing St. Mary's River wildfire threatening more homes in southeastern B.C.; evacuation order expanded
An evacuation order has been expanded and an evacuation alert has been issued for multiple homes in southeastern B.C., as the St. Mary's River wildfire continues to rage out of control.
-
1 hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Vancouver
A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in downtown Vancouver Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ports dispute could lead automakers to send cars elsewhere, says Victoria dealer
John Kot, the president of the Kot Auto Group, which owns nine car dealerships across B.C., including three on Vancouver Island, says his business is one of thousands that are reeling from news that B.C. port workers are still off the job.
-
NEW
NEW | Inside Victoria's escalating hospital staffing crisis
Documents reveal operating room shutdowns amid a 'critical lack' of workers in southern Vancouver Island.
-
Cowichan Valley Wine Festival ready to showcase region's industry
If the Cowichan Valley is the island’s wine capital, the region wants to capitalize on more tourism dollars.